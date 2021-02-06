PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The clouds are thickening as a Super Bowl Sunday snowstorm that’s expected to pack a punch comes charging into the Delaware Valley. Prepping for the snow is making for a lot of hustle and bustle on Saturday.

Another storm is on the way and with people prepping for Super Bowl festivities, they also have the upcoming snow on their minds.

The Acme parking lot in Roxborough was packed with families getting everything they need before Sunday’s storm.

Philadelphia Managing Director Tumar Alexander says the city will declare a snow emergency starting at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Heavy, wet snow is expected with approximately 3 to 6 inches of accumulations.

“Crews will continue snow operations until all conditions are safe for travel,” Alexander said. “However, this storm is expected to bring heavy snow and high winds. Residents should be mindful of fallen tree limbs and possible power and signal outages. Our goal is to make roads passable and return the city back to normal operations as quickly as possible.”

The City has declared a snow emergency beginning tomorrow, February 7, 2021 at 6 a.m. If your car is parked on a snow emergency route, make sure to move it before 6 a.m. tomorrow. More #PHLsnow information ⬇️https://t.co/Q9PGjE95GR — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) February 6, 2021

The Streets Department will mobilize over 400 pieces of equipment including support from city agencies and contractors. Crews have been brining since Saturday.

The department says it has 35,000 tons of salt available.

There will be trash collection on Monday, but residents should expect delays as crews navigate through the snow. A decision on the rest of the week’s collections will be made early Monday based on how the storm and plowing operations have progressed.

Reminders for residents

Move your vehicle before 6 a.m. on February 7 if it is parked on a Snow Emergency route.

Do not shovel or plow snow into the street. This practice is illegal, unsafe and hinders snow operations.

Clear a sidewalk path at least 36 inches wide within six hours of the end of the storm.

Clear snow from neighborhood sewer drains to allow melting snow to drain.

Motorists should allow extra time, exercise patience and maintain safe driving distances.

Camden has crews starting sometime after midnight that will gear up for the storm.

In Trenton, the city is preparing for 5 to 8 inches. Mayor W. Reed Gusciora says crews there will start plowing once snowfall reaches 4 inches.

One man who spoke with Eyewitness News in Philadelphia says he’s all ready for another storm.

“The past couple of days, I’ve got a few items that I know I’ll need for the next week, I got them the other day,” John Durso said. “So, yeah, I’m prepared. Everything’s cool. I got somebody to shovel my sidewalk and dig out my car. It’s not going to be too bad.”

