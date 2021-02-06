PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Managing Director Tumar Alexander announced Saturday that a snow emergency will be declared throughout the city beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. This comes as another snowstorm is set to hit the region.

The current forecast is for significant snow with a total of 3-6 inches expected across Philadelphia. The snow is also expected to be heavy and wet.

“Crews will continue snow operations until all conditions are safe for travel,” said Managing Director Tumar Alexander. “However, this storm is expected to bring heavy snow and high winds. Residents should be mindful of fallen tree limbs and possible power and signal outages. Our goal is to make roads passable and return the city back to normal operations as quickly as possible.”

The City has declared a snow emergency beginning tomorrow, February 7, 2021 at 6 a.m. If your car is parked on a snow emergency route, make sure to move it before 6 a.m. tomorrow. More #PHLsnow information ⬇️https://t.co/Q9PGjE95GR — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) February 6, 2021

The Streets Department will mobilize over 400 pieces of equipment including support from city agencies and contractors. Crews have been brining since Saturday.

The department says it has 35,000 tons of salt available.

There will be trash collection on Monday, February 8, but residents should expect delays as crews navigate through the snow. A decision on the rest of the week’s collections will be made early Monday based on how the storm and plowing operations have progressed.

Reminders for residents

Move your vehicle before 6 a.m. on February 7 if it is parked on a Snow Emergency route.

Do not shovel or plow snow into the street. This practice is illegal, unsafe and hinders snow operations.

Clear a sidewalk path at least 36 inches wide within six hours of the end of the storm.

Clear snow from neighborhood sewer drains to allow melting snow to drain.

Motorists should allow extra time, exercise patience and maintain safe driving distances.

