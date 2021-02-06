PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia fire officials say a 76-year-old woman died and a 61-year-old man is in critical condition after a fire ripped through a rowhome in Cedarbrook. Fire marshals are still investigating what sparked the deadly Saturday morning fire.

A fast-moving fire swept through a rowhome Saturday morning killing at least one person. Firefighters were called to the house on 77th Avenue in Cedarbrook at about 5:45 a.m.

“Went into the house, located a heavy volume of fire, made an aggressive search and fire attack,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

It took them less than a half-hour to get the fire under control. A man and woman were inside the house at the time. They were both unconscious when firefighters arrived.

One of the victims, a 76-year-old woman, died. Officials say the other, a 61-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is the third fatal fire this week. Philadelphia fire officials say residents all have to do a better job of keeping their homes safe.

“Please be very, very careful when you’re inside your homes with what you’re doing,” Thiel said.

On Tuesday morning, during the snowstorm, fire crews were called to Oakland Street in Frankford. One person was killed in that fire, and officials say its cause is suspicious.

Then, on Friday in Cobbs Creek, an elderly man was killed in a fire on Ludlow Street. When fire crews arrived, they said they weren’t aware the man was on the second floor of the duplex.

“We want to remind everyone as we say, fire is everyone’s fight so please, please make sure you have working smoke alarms on every floor of your home,” Thiel said. “Please be sure you’re careful with electrical, heating, and cooking.”

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Winter Weather Warning, Advisory In Place For Sunday As Snowstorm Could Dump Several Inches Of Snow Across Region

Pennsylvania SPCA Rescues 17 Puppies From Lancaster Property Over Welfare Concerns

Union Tells Philadelphia Teachers Not To Report To School On Monday Over Safety Concerns Of Buildings