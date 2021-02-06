PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead after a double shooting at a rooming house in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. This happened around 10:40 a.m. Saturday along the 4500 block of North Old York Road.
Police say when officers arrived at the scene they found a 33-year-old man in a second-floor bathroom suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and right arm.
A 35-year-old woman also was found in a second-floor bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and back.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
