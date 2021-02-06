WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Warning, Advisory In Place For Sunday As Snowstorm Could Dump Several Inches Of Snow Across Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead after a double shooting at a rooming house in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. This happened around 10:40 a.m. Saturday along the 4500 block of North Old York Road.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene they found a 33-year-old man in a second-floor bathroom suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and right arm.

A 35-year-old woman also was found in a second-floor bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and back.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.