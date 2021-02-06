WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Warning, Advisory In Place For Sunday As Snowstorm Could Dump Several Inches Of Snow Across Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A house fire in Philadelphia’s Cedarbrook neighborhood has killed one person and critically injured another. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. Saturday to a home on the 2400 block of 77th Avenue.

Firefighters had the flames under control in about 30 minutes.

This is the third deadly fire in Philadelphia this week.

