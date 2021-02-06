PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police SUV and a car have collided in South Philadelphia. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 19th and Wolf Streets.
There’s no word yet on injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
