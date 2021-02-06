WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Warning, Advisory In Place For Sunday As Snowstorm Could Dump Several Inches Of Snow Across Region
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police SUV and a car have collided in South Philadelphia. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 19th and Wolf Streets.

There’s no word yet on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

EXCLUSIVE: Woman Brutally Attacked By Another Woman In North Philadelphia Shares Horrifying Experience

Union Tells Philadelphia Teachers Not To Report To School On Monday Over Safety Concerns Of Buildings

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw Has Open, Honest Conversation With CBS3’s Jessica Kartalija