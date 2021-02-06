MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Several dozen parents in Montgomery County who want their children to return to the classroom held a rally outside of the Pennsylvania State Education Association Regional Office in Montgomeryville on Saturday afternoon.

The parents gathered to fight for the return to in-school instruction.

Organizers with the rally say they believe the teachers’ union is “strong-arming” teachers and influencing school boards to keep schools closed.

Mom Heather Seibel says virtual learning does not meet the needs of her blind and disabled son, who also receives physical, occupational, and speech therapy at schools.

“It’s not a safe or appropriate environment for him and I’m fighting here to keep our kids in school, where they belong,” Seibel said.

“The teachers that have come to us in secret have said that they feel absolutely they can safely return to their classroom and that they can do that even without a vaccination,” organizer Kaitlin Derstine Souderton said.

The parents also cite increasing data from the CDC and CHOP’s Policy Lab that suggests schools can safely reopen.

Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A of its COVID-19 vaccine plan. Education workers are eligible to receive the vaccine during Phase 1B.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the PSEA for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

