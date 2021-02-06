PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz’s days as a Philadelphia Eagle appear to be limited. The Eagles are “expected” to trade Wentz “as early as this week,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

The Eagles are seeking “a Matthew Stafford package” for Wentz, according to the report. The Detroit Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2021 third-round pick, two future first-round selections, and Jared Goff, who was drafted No. 1 ahead of Wentz in 2016.

A trade “could happen as early as this week,” according to the report. Two teams who have expressed some interest in Wentz include the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, the report said.

The Eagles would absorb a significant cap hit of $33.8 million in dead money on the 2021 cap if they trade Wentz before March 19. That number increases to $43.8 million if Wentz is traded after that date because he’s due a $10 million roster bonus by the third day of the new league year. The higher figure in dead money could be split over two years — $19.3 million in 2021 and $24.5 million in 2022 — if Wentz is dealt after June 1.

Wentz was benched for the final four games of the worst season of his five-year career for Jalen Hurts, a 2020 second-round draft pick. Wentz was a healthy scratch for the Eagles’ season-ending loss to Washington.

Wentz started every game in 2019 and helped the Eagles win the NFC East with an excellent four-game stretch in December. He became the first QB in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards without a wide receiver having 500 yards receiving and became the first QB to throw 20 or more touchdowns and seven or fewer interceptions in three straight seasons.

But he was knocked out of his first career playoff start after nine snaps because of a concussion. Wentz hasn’t been the same since that hit from Jadeveon Clowney. He posted a 72.8 passer rating, 16 interceptions and lost four fumbles in 12 starts in 2020. The Eagles finished 4-11-1.

The Eagles hired Nick Sirianni as their new head coach on Jan. 21. Sirianni replaces Doug Pederson, the only head coach who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win. The Eagles soon may also have a new starting QB.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

