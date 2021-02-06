PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many people have placed their orders with a local fan favorite for Super Bowl wings. Eyewitness News was at Byrne’s Tavern in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Friday.
They’ve received 8,000 wing orders so far and expect a whole lot more.
They normally get some 25,000 wing orders a year.
Byrne’s Tavern will stop taking orders at 6 p.m. Sunday
That’s about 30 minutes before kick-off.
CBS3 is the place to watch Super Bowl 55. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. and the kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is at 6:30 p.m.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
EXCLUSIVE: Woman Brutally Attacked By Another Woman In North Philadelphia Shares Horrifying Experience
Union Tells Philadelphia Teachers Not To Report To School On Monday Over Safety Concerns Of Buildings
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw Has Open, Honest Conversation With CBS3’s Jessica Kartalija