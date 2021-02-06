PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A house fire in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood sends four people to the hospital. Firefighters rushed to the corner of 64th and Jefferson Streets early Saturday morning.
The fire was under control in less than 30 minutes.
There is still no word on what sparked those flames.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
EXCLUSIVE: Woman Brutally Attacked By Another Woman In North Philadelphia Shares Horrifying Experience
Union Tells Philadelphia Teachers Not To Report To School On Monday Over Safety Concerns Of Buildings
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw Has Open, Honest Conversation With CBS3’s Jessica Kartalija