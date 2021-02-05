PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — A 66-year-old woman is telling her story of survival after battling COVID-19. Bonnie Reilly left AristaCare in Plymouth Meeting on Friday after eight months on a ventilator.
She was transferred to three different hospitals before arriving at AristaCare, a skilled nursing facility.
Reilly says she’s thankful to be alive.
“You don’t know how much you take for granted. I had to learn to walk again, to eat, to talk. I couldn’t do any of that when I came here,” she said.
Reilly thanked the staff at AristaCare for her recovery.
Her husband, Bill, picked her up and took her home to be with her family.
