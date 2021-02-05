TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Friday. Murphy will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update
- When: Friday, Feb 5, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
