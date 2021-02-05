PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Who will win the Super Bowl this Sunday? The Price Is Right host Drew Carey is predicting the winner with the most scientific, fool-proof method – a game of Plinko!
You heard it here first! The Price Is Right predicts that Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will walk away with the trophy this Sunday.
CBS3 is the place to watch Super Bowl 55. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. and the kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is at 6:30 p.m.
