PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified two women wanted for pepper-spraying and carjacking a victim in South Philly last week. Police are searching for 18-year-old Briana Cruz-Gordon and 17-year-old Taniyah Watson.
They are accused of stalking and spraying their victim with pepper spray.
It happened on the 2600 block of South Bancroft Street last Wednesday.
Surveillance video shows the women following the victim.
After using the pepper spray, police say the suspects took the victim’s car keys and sped away in the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911.
