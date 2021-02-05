PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on Public Health and Human Services is holding a public hearing Friday to investigate the city’s vaccine contracting process following the Philly Fighting COVID controversy. The group of college students who ran a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center mishandled vaccinations.
The city terminated its relationship with Philly Fighting COVID after the organization switched from nonprofit to for-profit. The group’s CEO, 22-year-old Drexel University graduate student Andrei Doroshin, also admitted taking vaccine from the convention center site and administering the doses to his friends.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley apologized and took responsibility for mishandling the partnership with the group. Dr. Caroline Johnson, the acting deputy health commissioner, resigned following revelations that she gave PFC and the Black Doctors Consortium — another vaccine provider — information that was not available to other applicants.
“Gaining public confidence is critical to being able to fight a disease like COVID-19. The City of Philadelphia, this (Kenney) administration has really just broken the trust, in my opinion, of the citizens of Philadelphia based on the way things were handled. The selection of this entity raises a lot of red flags and requires a lot of questions to be answered. And we want to get down to the bottom of it,” said Councilwoman Cindy Bass, who chairs the committee.
The hearing begins at 1 p.m. Click here to watch.
