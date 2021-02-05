CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:DOYLESTOWN News, Local

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The Michener Art Museum is ready to open its doors once again, and there’s a brand new exhibit waiting for patrons. The Doylestown museum reopens Friday with a new exhibition called, “Through the Lens: Modern Photography in the Delaware Valley.”

Michener Art Museum Reopens Friday With Brand New Photography Exhibition

The exhibition explores nearly 70 years of artistic experimentations by local photographers.

Anyone who wants to visit must purchase a timed ticket.

Face masks are also required.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM 

EXCLUSIVE: Woman Brutally Attacked By Another Woman In North Philadelphia Shares Horrifying Experience

18-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In West Oak Lane Double Shooting, Police Say

2 Suspects Arrested After Authorities Seize $4 Million In Drugs In 2 Searches, Bucks County DA Says