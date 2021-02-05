Michener Art Museum Reopens Friday With Brand New Photography Exhibition

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The Michener Art Museum is ready to open its doors once again, and there’s a brand new exhibit waiting for patrons. The Doylestown museum reopens Friday with a new exhibition called, “Through the Lens: Modern Photography in the Delaware Valley.”
The exhibition explores nearly 70 years of artistic experimentations by local photographers.
Anyone who wants to visit must purchase a timed ticket.
Face masks are also required.
