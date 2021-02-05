WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A Willingboro, New Jersey woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Prosecutors say Kameelah Kareem met the student while she was a substitute teacher at the Alternative School at Bookbinder during the 2019-20 school year.
Kareem is 41 years old and prosecutors say the boy is 15.
Prosecutors say the pair had several interactions outside of the school.
