WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Family members of a man shot and killed by New Castle County police say they don’t believe police are telling the truth about what happened. Lymond Moses was shot and killed in Wilmington on Jan. 13.
Police say he made a U-turn and sped directly at the officers, who opened fire. His family does not believe that story.
“Y’all supposed to be protecting and serving, y’all went out there to murder my brother. Y’all can’t tell me nothing different,” sister Lakeisha Nix said.
Terrance Jones, of the activist group Total Justice, accused the police department of a coverup.
The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.
