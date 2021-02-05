PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials are reopening Philadelphia’s ice rinks as a way to offer some winter fun and recreation. The announcement was made Friday afternoon at the Laura Sims Skate House in West Philadelphia.
Philadelphia’s six city-run public ice skating rinks will now be open with safety protocols in place, including reduced capacity and training for all staff in sanitation and operational guidelines for COVID-19.
“We know that families are looking for fun, family-friendly, safe activities to do with their kids and we know that they’ve been using some of the city’s outdoor skating rinks, so this is a great way, great opportunity for families to come and have a great family outing here,” Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said.
Admission to the rink is free. Skate rentals cost just a few dollars.
Reservations are required.
You can sign up for a reservation by clicking here.
