TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Starting today businesses in New Jersey will have fewer coronavirus-related restrictions to follow. Beginning at 8 a.m. indoor dining capacity will expand from 25% to 35%.
Gyms, casinos, hair salons, recreational venues, and religious ceremonies will also go from 25 to 35% capacity.
The state is also lifting the 10 p.m. service limit on restaurants.
