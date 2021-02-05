PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Police said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday at 19th Street and 72nd Avenue.
Philadelphia Police said the 18-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where police said he later died.
A second victim is a 21-year-old man, according to police. He was shot once in his right hip and once in his right arm. Police said he was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
Police said two nearby homes were struck by gunfire but no one was injured.
Authorities said no arrests have been made so far.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
