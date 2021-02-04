CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was navigating his way through his first NFL season, he also found time to build a relationship with a family who is battling childhood cancer. Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Liz Scott says Hurts reached out to the foundation to find out how he could get involved.

“We were able to connect him to a family, we wanted to make their Christmas wishes come true,” Scott said.

The family’s oldest child, 7-year-old Erick, is battling cancer and they also have four younger children.

“I wanted to hear their story,” Hurts said. “I know they faced a lot of adversity. They’ve had to deal with a lot of different things but one thing I like to do is be encouraging at all times, uplift those around me. I just wanted to make an impact in the City of Philadelphia.”

Credit: Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts threw his first NFL touchdown while wearing pair of customized Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation cleats during the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats game on Dec. 6.

