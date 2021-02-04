VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Villanova University is warning students after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases just one week into the spring semester. University officials say the campus has had three consecutive days of 60 or more positive cases.
Contact tracing shows many of the cases come from social activities and small gatherings.
“We are at a critical moment, quite early in the semester. Every day matters. We need every single person to do their part to stop the spread of the virus within our community. Each of us needs to live the commitment to Community First and COVID-19 prevention measures so that we can remain on campus this semester,” Vice President for Student Life Rev. John Stack wrote in a message to students.
The university says if the trend continues it will have to move to all-remote learning.
The commonwealth reported more than 3,100 new COVID cases, bringing the statewide total to 853,616. The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,400 since the end of September.
