PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While COVID-19 has given so many small businesses the cold shoulder, a warm and cozy breakfast spot in Chestnut Hill is still looking at the present sunny side up. In Chestnut Hill, the Breakfast Boutique has always been arms wide open, especially if you’ve ever had a hankering for a deliciously designed breakfast — like their green eggs and ham, shrimp and grits and stuffed French toast.

Now, it’s been a little while since I had been back to this bustling restaurant, so I wanted to check back in with husband and wife owners, chef Robert Pollard and chef Desiree Pollard.

While the feeling of warmth and welcome still circulates like the smell of freshly brewed coffee, I learned, for them, COVID was a dish sure served cold.

“We basically closed one restaurant and this one, the rent is so high that there’s no way could close this one. We closed for two months but we worked it ourselves just so we could pay the rent. We tried to explain that to our people that works for us,” Robert Pollard said. “We’re paying you all, we’re trying to keep the business open but they have bills and they have families, too, so they can’t understand when we say we’re only open 32 hours. As business owners, we tried to prepare ourselves for a rainy day but we didn’t prepare for this much rain.”

