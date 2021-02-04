PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Super Bowl 55 ad from Fiverr will feature Tacony’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping. The preview for the ad shows a garage door opening but keeping what’s behind it a mystery.
The landscaping company gained fame for being the accidental setting of a Rudy Giuliani news conference after the presidential election.
Fiverr connects businesses in need of digital services with freelancers.
“I think what the teaser ad is showing viewers ahead of the Super Bowl is that when you roll up that garage door up there’s some other stuff happening behind it,” Fiverr VP of Brand Duncan Bird said, “and you’ll see on Sunday night it’s both hilarious and very heartwarming and a story of epic transformation.”
The company says it chose to feature Four Seasons Total Landscaping because it was impressed with how the woman-owned small business handled its brush with fame.
CBS3 is the place to watch Super Bowl 55. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. and kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is at 6:30 p.m.
