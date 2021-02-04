CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in a robbery at a Verizon Store in Center City. Police say a man gained entry to the store on the 1100 block of Market Street through the front window on Feb. 1 just after 8:30 p.m.

He reportedly took an LG G Pad 5.

Credit: Philly police

The suspect is described as a white man. He was wearing black pants, a gray jacket, a baseball cap and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3093/3094.