PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for three carjacking suspects. They are accused of stalking and spraying their victim with pepper spray.
It happened on the 2600 block of South Bancroft Street last Wednesday.
Surveillance video shows the three women following the victim.
After using the pepper spray, police say the suspects took the victim’s car keys and sped away in the vehicle.
If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to call police.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
New Jersey Man Revving SUV Engine To Get Out Of Snowbank Killed When Vehicle Catches Fire
Chad Michael Salsman, Bradford County District Attorney, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Clients
Police: 66-Year-Old Man Stabbed 16 Times In Custody After Woman Stabbed 9 Times In North Philly Rooming Home