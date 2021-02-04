PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Feb. 4, 2018 is a date that likely won’t be forgotten for quite awhile in Philadelphia. It was on this night three years ago that Eagles fans, long starved for championship glory, got to see the team hoist the Lombardi Trophy after beating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

There were so many moments that will be etched into fans’ memories forever, but the most iconic was the play now known as “Philly Philly”.

“You want Philly Philly?” Three years ago today, @NickFoles called his own number on fourth and goal. The @Eagles went on to defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. (Via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/ymUpfGPEfY — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2021

We were on top of the world that night. Scenes from across the city showed fans in the streets celebrating, holding each other, crying for loved ones lost who never got to see the title. As the celebrated on the turf in Minnesota that night, the outlook for the franchise seemed bright.

Doug Pederson, in his second year on the job, out-coached Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl and won with his backup quarterback, Nick Foles. Carson Wentz, though injured and unable to play in the game, was 25 years old and coming off a season in which he threw for over 3,200 yards and 33 touchdowns in just 13 games.

Three years later, Pederson is gone, Wentz reportedly wants out and owner Jeffrey Lurie says the team is going to have to go through a rebuild. What seemed the start of a burgeoning era of greatness for the franchise has instead dissolved into ‘maybe next year.’

A lot has happened in the intervening three years since that night inside U.S. Bank Stadium when the dreams of fans finally came true. On Sunday, fans will see Andy Reid go for his second straight title. While there was happiness in the air for Big Red last year after he won his first, now there’s a whiff of what could have been.

Still, we will always have that night in February on this day three years ago. We still have the joy we felt as that final Tom Brady Hail Mary fell to the turf with zeroes on the clock. The screams we unleashed as Foles crossed the goal line after hauling in the pass from Trey Burton on fourth-and-goal. Those memories will be ours forever and, for today at least, we can kick back, watch the replays of that game and reminisce.

Tomorrow, we’ll go back to wondering whether the Eagles can make the right moves to get back to that point.