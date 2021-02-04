PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia City Council moved to honor Eyewitness News anchor Ukee Washington for his outstanding work and service to the community on Thursday. The resolution was introduced by Councilmember David Oh and co-sponsored by five additional members.
The resolution said “The City of Philadelphia has been well served by Ukee Washington’s professionalism, integrity and positive character for decades.”
It comes after a Los Angeles Times article cited disparaging comments allegedly made about Washington by a high-level CBS executive. The executive is one of two who currently remain on administrative leave.
In January, Washington thanked the public and colleagues for their support, saying, “I do believe we shall overcome.”