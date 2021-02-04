Live! Casino & Hotel In South Philadelphia Opens To General Public Thursday

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Live! Casino & Hotel in South Philadelphia opens to the public Thursday morning. The casino is stressing social distancing during its grand opening week.

It has 2,100 slot machines, more than 100 action table games, and a 29-table poker room.

Dining and entertainment are also part of the new casino.

