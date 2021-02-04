PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young football fan and his family received a big surprise thanks to Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback and breakout star Jalen Hurts. Hurts sweetened the day of a young fellow who is making lemonade out of lemons.

Even with limited playing time in his rookie seasons, Hurts showed a lot of heart on the field. Now, he’s showing his heart is just as big off the field as well, reaching out to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to surprise the family of 7-year-old Erick Carter, a Chester County boy battling cancer.

“We’re in Nottingham, Pennsylvania and I’m so excited to meet this family,” Hurts said.

WATCH: As @JalenHurts was taking on his first season with the @Eagles, he was also building a special relationship with an amazing family of fans fighting childhood cancer that he met through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. https://t.co/rpQl17E7Qt — Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (@AlexsLemonade) February 4, 2021

The visit was an Eagles fan’s dream as Erick and his four younger siblings got to spend time and throw the pigskin around with the Eagles’ newest star. But little did the family know, that wasn’t all.

Hurts gave Erick’s mom Amanda a $30,000 check to go toward purchasing a new home for the family of seven.

“He’s a really good person. I just have to say his parents raised him right to be a caring person,” Carter said.

Not only making their day but his own as well.

“I’m happy they’re happy, I’m just praying for positivity and sending them nothing but blessings moving forward,” Hurts said. “It was a good day. Today was a great day.”

This isn’t the first time Hurts got involved with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a cause that is also near and dear to CBS3.

Hurts was wearing these cleats when he scored his first NFL touchdown as part of the NFL’s “Cleats for a Cause” campaign.

We’re told Hurts was the one who approached the foundation to see how he could help.

“We were able to connect him to a family, we wanted to make their Christmas wishes come true,” Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Liz Scott said.

