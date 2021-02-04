TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Happening Friday morning, there will be a rollback of coronavirus restrictions for New Jersey businesses, including allowing more people indoors for dining and entertainment.

“It’s definitely a positive sign that things are improving and that people are doing what they need to to help mitigate the spread,” said Kevin Gatto with Verde Salon.

Verde Salon in Collingswood, Camden County has been doing everything it can to stay afloat amid the pandemic.

This next step will be small but valuable, especially so for nearby Sabrina’s Cafe.

“It’ll make a huge difference for us because we’re a really popular lunch spot and we can have a wait that goes on for an hour, hour-and-a-half. People want to come in and eat,” said Vanessa Crupi with Sabrina’s Cafe.

Starting on Friday at 8 a.m., capacity limits on indoor dining will increase from 25% to 35%.

New Jersey will also lift its 10 p.m. indoor service limit on restaurants but people still won’t be able to sit at the bar.

Meantime, capacity limits on indoor entertainment will also expand to 35%, with a maximum number of people allowed inside capped at 150.

Those businesses include gyms, casinos, hair salons, amusement and recreational venues, as well as religious ceremonies.

Gov. Phil Murphy says data is driving the move. Cases of COVID-19 are declining in New Jersey and hospitalizations are down 20% over the last three weeks.

“We believe we can make this expansion without leading to undo stress or further stress on our health care system,” Murphy said.

Murphy says increased vaccinations are also helping to move the Garden State in the right direction.

But the governor cautions against letting your guard down, emphasizing that people should continue to wear masks and social distance.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

EXCLUSIVE: Lawsuit Alleges Ridley Township Top Cop Scott Willoughby Conspired With Elected Township Officials In Interfering With FBI Investigation

Teen Rushed To Hospital After Slamming Into Tree Stump While Sledding In Montgomery County

Philadelphia Police Searching For 3 Women Accused Of Pepper-Spraying, Carjacking Victim