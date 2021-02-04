PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania has earned an “F” for their COVID-19 testing efforts. The Philadelphia-based consumer advocacy group PennPIRG gave the score.
They say Pennsylvania has to do 15 times as much testing as it is currently doing to help contain the virus.
The group is urging Congress to pass legislation to fund more testing infrastructure in Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile in Philadelphia, City Council members are concerned about the racial disparity over who is receiving the vaccine
The racial breakdown from the Philadelphia COVID Vaccine Dashboard shows whites make up more than half of those getting vaccinated in the city, outpacing African Americans by more than three times.
Also, the Philadelphia School District expects pre-kindergarten through second-grade teachers to show up at school on Monday to get ready to welcome students back, but the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is throwing that schedule in the air. The union isn’t convinced that Philly school buildings are safe enough for teachers and students to return and he’s calling for a third-party to intervene.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
EXCLUSIVE: Lawsuit Alleges Ridley Township Top Cop Scott Willoughby Conspired With Elected Township Officials In Interfering With FBI Investigation
COVID In Delaware: Restaurants, Gyms, And Other Businesses To Operate At 50% Capacity Beginning Feb. 12
Chad Michael Salsman, Bradford County District Attorney, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Clients