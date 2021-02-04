CHALFONT BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Chalfont Borough, Bucks County are asking some residents to shelter-in-place due to ongoing police activity. Residents located in the area of Valley View Road between Pleasant Avenue and Marion Road should follow shelter-in-place protocols.
Officials say motorists should avoid the area as those streets are temporarily closed.
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
