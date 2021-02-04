BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Camden County’s vaccination clinic administered its 10,000th dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning. Mike McGee, 72, received the special dose.
“I think everybody should get the shot,” McGee said. “I didn’t feel a thing when they gave me the shot. I feel great now. It’s very easy to apply and get in here. Very easy to get through here and very easy to get the shot.”
The vaccination center at Camden County College is operated in conjunction with Jefferson Health-New Jersey and Cooper University Health Care.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
EXCLUSIVE: Lawsuit Alleges Ridley Township Top Cop Scott Willoughby Conspired With Elected Township Officials In Interfering With FBI Investigation
Teen Rushed To Hospital After Slamming Into Tree Stump While Sledding In Montgomery County
Philadelphia Police Searching For 3 Women Accused Of Pepper-Spraying, Carjacking Victim