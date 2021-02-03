PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Wells Fargo Center is getting a top safety rating as it prepares to welcome back fans to the arena. It has received the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management.
The International WELL Building Institute awards the honor.
The Wells Fargo Center recently completed several upgrades, including an $11 million renovation of the HVAC system.
The air in the arena’s seating bowl will now be filtered out every 30 minutes.
