HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Health Department Senior Adviser Lindsey Mauldin will host a virtual briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide a COVID-19 vaccine update in the commonwealth.
Watch the press conference live at 2 p.m. on the CBSN Philly player above.
WHAT: Health Senior Advisor to host a virtual media briefing to provide a COVID-19 vaccine update in Pennsylvania.
WHEN: Wednesday, February 3, 2021; 2 p.m.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
SNOW TOTALS: How Much Snow Fell In Your Neighborhood?
Bidens Pay Respects To Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Killed In Riot As He Lies In Honor At Capitol
1895 Hotel In Danger Of Collapse After Storm, To Be Demolished Wednesday