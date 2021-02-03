TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday. Murphy will be joined by Health Deputy Commissioner for Public Health Services Dr. David Adinaro, Dr. Eddy Bresnitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update
- When: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
