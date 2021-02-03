PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’ve seen a player bench press a reporter, another one do interviews while wearing a dog collar. The week leading up to the Super Bowl is where the game tackles the fun and absurd, but not this year.

Super Bowl 55 kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m., here on CBS3. It’s the most celebrated day in sports. CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus says we could use it right now.

“We’re all exhausted by what’s been going on with the pandemic and other factors in our country. I think we’re looking for a unifying and uplifting event,” McManus said.

But the week leading up to it has a very unique feel, with everything done virtually for media and players alike.

The NFL on CBS crew says that has helped eliminate the distractions leading up to the game.

“If there’s an advantage here, maybe the advantage to Tampa playing in their home stadium. But for me, going on the road and doing it like Kansas City is, is definitely an advantage for them,” Boomer Esiason said.

“Just talking to Andy Reid yesterday, I think he was very happy to stay home, have his team there, sleep in their own beds,” Phil Simms said.

The storylines are aplenty for the CBS crew to dissect. Tom Brady goes for lucky number seven, while former Eagles head coach Andy Reid goes for back-to-back.

But in case you forgot, tomorrow is the three-year anniversary of the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory. When will they get back?

“Doug Pederson gets them there and wins it and you think, boy, this is a set up for a lasting thing. It’s hard in the NFL. There’s a reason we haven’t had a repeat since 2003-2004. So we’ll just have to see how things go with Nick Sirianni and I wish him the best,” Charles Davis said.

CBS3 is the place to watch Super Bowl 55. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. and kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is at 6:30 p.m.

