Photography Without Borders: Non-Profit Empowering Young Students To Tell Their Stories Through The Lens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Life inside four walls can look colorful and interesting if you know where to look. Ukee Washington introduces us to photographers opening horizons for kids, even from home.

“Photography Without Borders empowers young artists to tell their stories through a wider audience,” said Shoshanna Wiesner with Photography Without Borders.

It’s a passion project by photographers Weiner and Tony Rocco. Their non-profit partners with schools to teach elementary and middle school students.

The non-profit helped their first students build their own darkroom at Stetson and develop their own photographs. They captured life in their neighborhoods – Olney, Kensington – and went on field trips. Then COVID hit.

But the lessons didn’t stop, students are documenting life at home.

Mirielis Almodovar-Alamo captured both the merriment and the emptiness, of a sibling’s birthday. She calls it, “A Party Filled with Air.”

“I looked at the cake and it just hit me that we’re in quarantine,” Mirielis said. “And there could have been all her friends laughing and giggling.”

Dayanara Rodriguez experimented with a lamp in her room. She calls it, “Lights of the Universe.”

“That’s interesting light to see just like the little dots just floating around and I thought it was cool,” Dayanara said.

Both Miri and Dayanara now help teach younger students.

“We really ask Daya and Miri to really teach the class and they really teach the class,” Tony Rocco said.

“They’ve shown us you don’t need to go far to create wonderful images and some of them are quite striking,” Wiesner said.

