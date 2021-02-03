PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are going on day 4 with snow falling in the Philadelphia region. Wednesday’s spotty snow showers will not prompt any major threats.

The region can expect an additional tenth of an inch in snow accumulation as the Nor’easter continues to move away from the Delaware Valley.

Many residents will be digging out their cars and driveways Wednesday — the good news is this afternoon should be dry.

The bad news, however, it’s going to be another frigid, blustery day.

The afternoon will feature cloudy skies, slight breaks of sunshine and gusty winds.

Temperatures this afternoon will remain cold and below normal and wind chill values will be in the 20s.

By Thursday, temperatures will finally climb into the upper 30’s and we will see sunny skies.

The sunshine and milder temperatures can prompt a good amount of melting.

Any wet surfaces will refreeze Thursday night, keeping out threat for icy roads and sidewalks elevated.

By the end of the week, we will be tracking two more systems and another blast of very cold arctic air.

The first system arrives on Friday and could start as light snow and a wintry mix, particularly west, in the morning and transition to all rain for most.

Any snow accumulation at this time looks to be minor.

Behind this storm, temperatures will once again plummet.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will top out in the 30s and skies should be mostly sunny throughout the day.

The next day to watch is Super Bowl Sunday.

The Eyewitness News weather team will be watching a very similar pattern unfold, where a coastal storm will develop and intensify as it moves across the Atlantic.

Models are hinting at a robust storm that could impact the region on Sunday with the potential for measurable snow.

Behind this storm temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s early next week.

