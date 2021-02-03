CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union unveiled a new uniform on Wednesday. The 2021 secondary uniform features a style and color template that has never been seen in the Union’s 10-year history — and it was designed by a group of fans, the Union Creators’ Collective.

The jersey is a bold blue and yellow with a lightning pattern.

“The new kit is truly by the fans, by ‘the U,'” Union Chief Marketing Officer Doug Vosik said. “Fans wanted colors influenced by the flags of the Delaware Valley, a design inspired by innovation born in our city and they wanted to shock the soccer world. This kit is Philadelphia. The gritty, beautiful, diverse, creative place that we all love. As a Philly native an an original season ticket holder years before working at the Union, I have not had a prouder moment in bringing our community together to shape the future of our club.”

The Union Creators’ Collective was formed in 2019 to build a group of fans that would participate in every step of the jersey design process.

The group includes season ticket holders, Sons of Ben members, Union super fans, members of the media, and Union employees and players.

The 2021 By|U kit will go on pre-order Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

It will go on sale at the MLS store and Adidas website on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.

