TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — More people will be allowed to eat indoors at restaurants, work out at gyms and have a night out at the casino in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday he is relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions and signing an executive order to increase indoor capacity from 25% to 35%.

BREAKING: I’m signing an Executive Order to:

☑️Expand indoor dining capacity to 35%

☑️Lift the statewide 10:00 PM restaurant indoor service limit; local restrictions may remain in place This order will take effect Friday, February 5th. Public health protocols must be adhered to. pic.twitter.com/L4SnyDgIfW — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 3, 2021

Restaurants will be allowed to stay open past 10 p.m. However, no one will be allowed to eat or sit at indoor bar areas and municipalities and counties may continue to regulate restaurant service.

Personal care businesses will also be allowed to increase indoor capacity.

The order will go into effect on Friday.

“I feel confident in signing this order because of the recent trends in our hospitals and our rate of transmission,” Murphy said. “We believe that we can make this expansion without leading to undo further stress in our health care system.”

NEW: Effective Friday, February 5th, the following may operate at 35% capacity:

☑️Indoor entertainment and recreation areas – including casinos and gyms

☑️Personal care businesses Public health protocols must be adhered to at all times. pic.twitter.com/rpdX9QW1Ac — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 3, 2021

The order will also allow indoor gatherings that are religious ceremonies or services, like weddings at funerals, to be at 35% capacity, but no more than 150 people.

Murphy says they are able to take this next step because the state opened indoor dining responsibly.

“We are able to take this step today because the data says we can and the data says we can because of the hard work millions of you have put in,” the governor said.

The governor added all six COVID-10 vaccine mega-sites in the state are open today following the winter storm.

More than 837,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the Garden State.

