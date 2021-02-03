PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found after an early morning fire in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday. Authorities are now saying the fire was deliberately set.
Crews were called to the home on the 4700 block of Oakland Street in Frankford, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday
After the fire was extinguished, a police fire marshal found the body of 52-year-old Michael Zappile on the first floor, police said.
The fire marshal ruled the blaze arson.
Police said no one has been arrested and the motive for the crime is unknown.
