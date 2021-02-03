HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says it is working feverishly to administer COVID-19 vaccines as they get them.
“This week Pennsylvania has been allocated 166,375 doses of vaccine to give people their first dose of vaccine. Pennsylvania has also been allocated 139,875 doses of vaccine to give people their second dose so they can be fully vaccinated,” said Pennsylvania Health Department Senior Adviser Lindsey Mauldin. “Keep in mind that our weekly allocation is only for 66 counties. Federal installations, such as military bases and federal prisons, are receiving and administering their own doses.”
Officials are asking everyone to be patient, continue to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and continue to practice social distancing.
The commonwealth reported more than 3,100 new COVID cases, bringing the statewide total to 853,616. The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,400 since the end of September.
