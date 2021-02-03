PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lot of people have been complaining about Comcast’s plan to charge heavy internet users more money. Now, it looks like those complaints have been heard.
Comcast announced Wednesday it will delay the new fees until July.
The company initially announced it planned to charge more for customers who use more than one terabyte of data per month.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office negotiated with Comcast to delay the charges.
“As Pennsylvanians continue to navigate this pandemic, we know millions are relying on the internet for school and work more than ever. This is not the time to change the rules when it comes to internet data usage and increase costs,” Shapiro said in a statement. “My office negotiated with Comcast to delay the implementation of these overage charges and waive any early termination fees for customers who opt out through December 2021. We also limited the impact of these changes on low-income households.”
Internet use is surging as people are spending more and more time online at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
