PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles never bothered to interview the offensive coordinator who has helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the past two Super Bowls for their head coaching position. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Wednesday the Eagles didn’t formally request to interview Eric Bieniemy.

“There was nothing formally put in,” Reid told reporters during Super Bowl week.

Andy Reid confirmed in a question asked by @Jeff_McLane that the Eagles never formally requested to interview offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. "There was nothing formally put in." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 3, 2021

The NFL Network initially reported the Birds requested permission to interview Bieniemy, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Just mentioned on @nflnetwork the #Eagles have requested permission to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for their vacant head-coaching job, sources say. TBD when the interview will occur because KC is alive. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2021

The Eagles ended up hiring Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

Under three years with Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, the Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring (31 points per game), yards (406.9 per game) and yards per play (6.45) over his three years. The Chiefs have also been to the past three AFC Championship games, two Super Bowls, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has turned into a transcendent superstar.

Jeffrey Lurie said they listed 25 possible candidates and talked with 10 of them before deciding on Nick Sirianni. Was Bieniemy not worthy of the top 10 coaching candidates? The world likely will never know because Lurie hasn't answered questions since hiring a new coach. https://t.co/kXhbBGC6KU — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) February 3, 2021

Despite all this, Bieniemy still has yet to be offered an NFL head coaching job.

“I did not ask be the poster boy of this particular situation that I have experienced,” Bieniemy said. “At the end of the day, the only thing that you want to do is be recognized with all the things that you’ve accomplished, and for whatever reason that has not happened. That’s OK, because the only thing I know what to do is to just go back to work and continue chopping wood.”

Mahomes had started only one game before Bieniemy took over the offense and has said he barely knew how to read defenses at the time. He has leaned on Bieniemy, especially when it comes to figuring out protections that allow Mahomes to make so many big plays.

“He gives me every single tool that is needed so I know exactly what to do, even if I get an unscouted look or unscouted blitz,” Mahomes said. “He helps me be comfortable in the pocket. That comes straight from him and his film study of the opponent’s defense.”

Bieniemy said his focus this week is figuring out how to handle Tampa Bay’s pressure packages and putting his players in the best position possible to repeat as champions.

Once he recovers from the game, he said he’ll take time to reach out for feedback on why the teams he interviewed with didn’t hire him and work on becoming an even better coach so that he’s more prepared when that opportunity comes.

CBS3 is the place to watch Super Bowl 55. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. and kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is at 6:30 p.m.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Chad Michael Salsman, Bradford County District Attorney, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Clients

Police: 66-Year-Old Man Stabbed 16 Times In Custody After Woman Stabbed 9 Times In North Philly Rooming Home

Levittown Pub Owner To Testify In Harrisburg On ‘What These Lockdowns Have Done’ To Bars, Restaurants