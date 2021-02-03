ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Two Atlantic City police officers are being praised after, police say, they talked down a woman from wanting to kill a store clerk during a robbery. Police say 28-year-old Octavia Watson attempted to rob the Ocean Body Oil on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
She was armed with a knife and threatened to kill the clerk when police responded to the scene.
Officers Valmir Loga and Christopher Dodson asked Watson to drop the knife but she continually refused. When Watson yelled at the officers that she was going to kill the store clerk, they engaged Watson in dialogue for several minutes, pleading with her to drop the knife.
She eventually dropped the knife and was taken into custody.
Watson was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
