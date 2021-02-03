OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is joining the investigation into the fire on Ocean City’s boardwalk over the weekend. Investigators say while this sounds alarming, it’s only because of the scope of the fire and estimated loss.
There are at least four other agencies involved in the investigation.
The massive fire destroyed part of Playland’s Castaway Cove. Owners say they will rebuild and are asking for the public’s help to find what sparked a fire at the boardwalk attraction.
They want anyone with recent pictures from inside the building to share them to help investigators.
