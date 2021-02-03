ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The 1895 Hotel in Allentown is set for demolition later Wednesday morning. The weight of the snow may have caused the vacant building to buckle.
The city had planned to demolish the building later this month but moved up the date because it’s now in danger of collapsing.
A new apartment building will be built on that site.
Lehigh Valley was one of the hardest-hit areas after the winter storm barreled through the region earlier in the week. In Allentown, officials say the storm is the second-largest snowfall event on record, with more than 2 feet of snow.
